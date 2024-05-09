First Advantage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $169.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.6 million.

First Advantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to 98 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $750 million to $800 million.

