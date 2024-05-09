Figs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $119.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIGS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.