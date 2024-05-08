Live Radio
Home » Latest News » FalconStor Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FalconStor Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FalconStor Software Inc. (FALC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $121,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The software-defined storage company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FALC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FALC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up