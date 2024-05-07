Expeditors International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $169.2 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $169.2 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

