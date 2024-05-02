Expedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $135 million in its first…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $135 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

