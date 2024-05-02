Exelon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $658 million. The Chicago-based company…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $658 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $6.04 billion in the period.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

