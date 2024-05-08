Exact Sciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110.2 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $637.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $624.9 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion.

