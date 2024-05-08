Exact Sciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 5:01 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $637.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $624.9 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXAS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

