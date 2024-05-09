Evolent Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.3 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its first quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $639.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $645 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.53 billion to $2.6 billion.

