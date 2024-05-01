Evertec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $16 million.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $205.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.7 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $846 million to $854 million.

