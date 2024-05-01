Eversource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $521.8 million. The…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $521.8 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.67 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ES

