EverQuote: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $91.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

