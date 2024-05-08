Everi Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $189.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.