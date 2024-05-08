Live Radio
Everi Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 6:11 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $189.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.2 million.

