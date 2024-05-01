Live Radio
Euronet Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:07 AM

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $26.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.28 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $857 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEFT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

