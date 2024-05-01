Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $330 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 28 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.14 to $2.24 per share.

