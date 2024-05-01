Esab: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $60…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $60 million.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $689.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.2 million.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESAB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.