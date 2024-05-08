Equinix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Redwood City, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $843 million, or $8.86 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $8.58 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $231 million, or $2.43 per share.

The data center operator, based in Redwood City, California, posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Equinix expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $34.45 to $35.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.69 billion to $8.79 billion.

