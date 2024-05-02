EOG Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.79 billion. The…

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.82 per share.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EOG

