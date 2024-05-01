Envista: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.6 million.…

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $623.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $629.1 million.

