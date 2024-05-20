Envirotech Vehicles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million…

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Osceola, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $810,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $810,000.

