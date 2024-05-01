Entegris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Wednesday reported profit of $45.3 million in its…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Wednesday reported profit of $45.3 million in its first quarter.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $771 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 73 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million to $810 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.