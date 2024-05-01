Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ensign Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ensign Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 5:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $68.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $5.29 to $5.47 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.13 billion to $4.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up