Enovis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $72 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $516.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.3 million.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.52 to $2.67 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.06 billion to $2.16 billion.

