Enerplus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Wednesday reported profit of $66.1 million in its…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Wednesday reported profit of $66.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $362 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.