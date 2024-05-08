Enerplus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 7:10 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Wednesday reported profit of $66.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $362 million in the period.

