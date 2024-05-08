Energy Transfer LP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $21.63 billion in the period.

