Energy Recovery: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Leandro, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

