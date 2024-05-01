Live Radio
Energy Recovery: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 4:08 PM

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Leandro, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERII

