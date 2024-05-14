Energous: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Energous Corp. (WATT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and stock option expense, came to 78 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $64,000 in the period.

