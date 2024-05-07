Enerflex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $638 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $574.4 million.

