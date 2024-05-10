Enbridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.12 billion.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.12 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $8.19 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.