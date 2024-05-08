Emcore: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in…

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alhambra, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $19 million to $21 million.

