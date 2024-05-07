Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $182 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.67 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.27 billion, or $4.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.43 billion.

