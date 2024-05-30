Elastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $335 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.7 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 26 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $343 million to $345 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion.

