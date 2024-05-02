El Pollo Loco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.1 million.

