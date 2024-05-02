Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
El Pollo Loco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:25 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

