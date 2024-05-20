EBET: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — EBET, Inc. (EBET) on Monday reported a loss of $5 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — EBET, Inc. (EBET) on Monday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The provider of electronic sports betting products posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBET

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.