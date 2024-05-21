Eagle Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Tuesday reported net income of $34.7…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Tuesday reported net income of $34.7 million in its first quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 29 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period.

