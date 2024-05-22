E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $14.5…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $14.5 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $321.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.7 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF

