Dynavax Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 4:17 PM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $50.8 million in the period.

