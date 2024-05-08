Dynavax Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $50.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVAX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.