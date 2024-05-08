DXP Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.3 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $412.6 million in the period.

