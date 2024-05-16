Doximity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $40.6…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $40.6 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147.6 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $475.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $119.5 million to $120.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $506 million to $518 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.