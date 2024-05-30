Dollar General: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $363.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.65.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $9.91 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.87 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $6.80 to $7.55 per share.

