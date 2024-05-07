Live Radio
Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 8:51 AM

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Tuesday reported net income of $157 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $850 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $668 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.35 billion.

