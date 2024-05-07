Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Tuesday reported net income of $157…

Listen now to WTOP News

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Tuesday reported net income of $157 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $850 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $668 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.