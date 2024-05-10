MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » DNOW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DNOW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 6:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DNOW Inc. (DNOW) on Friday reported earnings of $21 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $563 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNOW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up