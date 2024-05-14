DLocal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.7 million in its…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.7 million in its first quarter.

The company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $184.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.