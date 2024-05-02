Dixie Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5…

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $65.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXYN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.