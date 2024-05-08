Dine Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $206.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.5 million.

