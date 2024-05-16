Dillard’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $180 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $11.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.25 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

