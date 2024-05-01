Digi International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4…

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $107.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $103 million to $107 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.