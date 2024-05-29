Dick’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $275.3 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.94 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings to be $13.35 to $13.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.1 billion to $13.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.