DiamondRock Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:29 PM

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $36 million, or 17 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 16 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.9 million, or 3 cents per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $256.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.2 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 91 cents to $1 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

