DHI Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $36 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

