Delta Apparel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $5.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.53 per share.

The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period.

